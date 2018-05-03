Canada
May 3, 2018 9:23 pm

Portuguese prime minister visits new factory in Kingston

By Global News

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa meets with Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson at the grand opening of the 75,000-square-foot Frulact factory.

CKWS
A A

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson met with the Prime Minister of Portugal on Thursday when he visited the new Frulact factory located at the Cataraqui business park on Centennial Drive in the northwest of the city.

The Portuguese prime minister stopped in Ottawa on Thursday morning to speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about how the factory in Kingston will help further the economic relationship between Portugal and Canada.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Excited shoppers line up ahead of Premium Outlet Collection mall opening

Portuguese food processor Frulact Group is known worldwide for its fruit-based preparations and chose Kingston over a dozen other cities in Ontario for its first factory in Canada and its North American headquarters.

The company’s fruit products can be found in dairy items, ice-cream flavours and some beverages.

READ MORE: Wilton Cheese Factory front and centre for agri-funding announcement

The new factory created 55 jobs when it first opened in the fall of 2016.

In April of this year, the government announced a $4.3-million investment going towards the factory to help with staff training, purchasing manufacturing equipment and laboratory technology.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Frulact
Frulact Canada
Frulact Factory
Kingston
Kingston Economy
Kingston Factory
Kingston Jobs
Portuguese Prime Minister

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News