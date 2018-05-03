Keswick man charged in connection with disappearance of two men in 1991

Police have made a second arrest regarding the disappearance of two men dating back to 1991.

The OPP arrested 52-year-old Keswick man David Glenn Bond, on Wednesday. He has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder, and appeared in a Barrie courtroom for a bail hearing on Thursday morning.

This news comes weeks after the OPP and Barrie police made a joint announcement that they had arrested 49-year-old Michael Guido Gerald Claes of Elmvale regarding the same disappearances. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police believe the victims, 21-year-old Grant Ayerst and 36-year-old Norman Whalley, went missing from the Barrie area in 1991. However, according to police, their bodies have never been found.

The case was highlighted by a social media campaign called Simcoe County Case Files, in an effort to draw attention to unsolved criminal investigations within Simcoe County.

Police credit enhanced public discussion as having aided in providing resolution to the 1991 disappearance of the two men.