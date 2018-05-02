Sentencing deferred to July for man convicted of sexually assaulting Barrie woman

The sentencing of a man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old Barrie woman has been deferred to July.

Quebec man Shawn Roy, who was 38 at the time of the incident, was found guilty of sexually assaulting 20-year-old Kassidi Coyle while she was asleep at a house party in 2016. He was convicted in February of this year.

Coyle took her own life four months after the assault, before the case ever went to trial. However, Justice Robert Gattrell allowed for the statement Coyle gave to police the night of the assault to be admitted as evidence. Those remarks, in combination with forensic evidence from a rape kit, led to Roy’s conviction.

At the sentence hearing Wednesday, Crown attorney Lynn Shirreffs submitted that prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of 18 months, which is the maximum sentence for a summary sexual assault offence. In addition, they are seeking a two year probation period, and have requested that Roy seek treatment for alcohol abuse and sexual deviance.

Additionally, the Crown has requested that Roy submit to a DNA order, request that Roy make no contact with Coyle’s family, and that he abide by a 10-year weapons ban.

In her submission, Shirreffs said the Crown is seeking the maximum sentence due to the “extreme impact” Roy’s actions had on Coyle, and the subsequent devastation her family has experienced as a result.

Shirreffs said Roy’s actions did significant psychological harm to Coyle, claiming the sexual assault was a “major precipitating event that led to her suicide.”

In his submission, defence counsel David Wilcox said that he would not make excuses for Roy’s actions.

However, Wilcox maintained that Roy is an “otherwise good person who has done a very bad thing,” and is a person who understands that his actions have had very significant consequences.

“As much as he would like to take it back, he can’t,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox noted that the incident has also had consequences on Roy’s personal life. He says it has led to the deterioration of his marriage, the visitation with his young child being reduced to bi-weekly, and has impacted his ability to effectively run his business.

Wilcox said that while the defence recognizes that denunciation and deterrence cannot be upheld without incarceration, it is seeking a minimal sentence of six months incarceration followed by probation.

Justice Robert Gattrell reserved his sentencing decision until July 23.