Colleagues say Brown was proud of where he came from

When Leeds-Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MP Gord Brown passed away suddenly Wednesday, he left behind a giant void in the community.

“He would fight for issues that he cared about,” retired Conservative Senator, Bob Runciman, said of Brown, recalling how vocal he had become when the Rideau Canal had its hours of operation shortened.

“When they were trying to reduce those dramatically, Gord was bringing it up week after week.”

Runciman and Brown had tremendous success while working together on Parliament Hill, taking turns introducing and sponsoring a number of bills in the senate and house. One of them was renaming what is now known as Thousand Islands National Park.

“He was fiercely proud of the (St. Lawrence) river,” said Leeds-Grenville MPP Steve Clark. “The reason our riding name now is Leeds-Grenville, Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is because Gord felt very strongly about our connection with the water.”

Michael Barrett, the local Conservative Party Riding Association president, remembers Brown as “a true champion” for vulnerable groups, such as those living with autism or survivors of Thalidomide poisoning.

“He really engaged with everyone that he talked to and he was really generous with his time,” Barrett said.

Brown spent 14 years and parts of five terms representing the people of Leeds-Grenville, where he grew up. A by-election will eventually be held to replace him, but it’s not known when.

Funeral arrangements are still being organized.