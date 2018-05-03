Search for teen in Athabasca River now a recovery operation

Rescue crews have suspended the search for a 17-year-old boy who fell into the Athabasca River on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Slave Lake RCMP said fast-flowing current, cold temperatures and a large amount of debris in the water means the search mission is now a recovery operation.

Police were called at around 10:50 p.m. on Monday after reports that the teen fell off the Highway 2 bridge into the river.

Police, Slave Lake Search and Rescue and the fire department, as well as civilian search and rescue teams, were all involved in the effort. Crews used boats, a helicopter and drones in their search.

RCMP extended their condolences to the teen’s family and friends and said Victim Services would be supporting those affected.

The boy has not been identified.