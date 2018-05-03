Cate Blanchett says she was sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein

She’s been a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up movement, and now, Cate Blanchett is speaking up about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein.

In an interview with Variety, the Australian actress confirms she was sexually harassed by the former movie mogul who served as a producer on several of her films including The Talented Mr. Ripley and Carol.

“I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable. I mean I got a bad feeling from him. … He would often say to me, ‘We’re not friends,’” she says, declining to specify details of their encounters.

“I wouldn’t do what he was asking me to do,” she states, adding she’s ready to see a “legal precedent” set when it comes to his persecution with the belief it will open up the doors for more people to pursue legal options.

“Statutory rape is a crime, the last time I looked,” Blanchett continues. “I think it’s really important that people get tried through the judicial system. It’s a really important arm of democracy that we must uphold because it’s under threat from a lot of different quarters.”

While Blanchett is convinced Weinstein will never work again and the two will not cross paths, the actress isn’t ruling out the possibility of working with Woody Allen again. Blanchett, 48, won an Oscar for her role in his 2013 film Blue Jasmine.

“Would I work with Woody again? I had a very productive time working with Woody, and he has written some of the most extraordinary roles for women,” she explains. “But at the time I worked with him I knew absolutely nothing about what was going on, and it came out subsequently.”

However, she does support Dylan Farrow’s case against Allen to be reopened if the legal system warrants it, admitting “if that issue has not been dealt with… I am absolutely for it to go back into the courts because there lies the solution.”

While she may be open to working with Allen again, there are other male directors she would not work with a second time based on the way they treat their crews.

“There are many male directors who I have heard about and have not necessarily had positive experiences with, whom I would not work with again, who didn’t lay a finger on me at all. There are many reasons why one doesn’t want to work with people again,” she says. “I feel when the crew is disrespected, I don’t want to work in environments where we’re not all making the film together.”