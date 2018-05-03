Eager candidates file nomination papers ahead of Barrie’s municipal election

The nomination period opened Tuesday for those looking to run for municipal council.

Nominations are now being accepted for the offices of mayor, councillor and members of various school boards.

So far, four people have officially thrown their hat into the ring.

Clare Riepma and Cole Walsh have filed papers for Ward 1, incumbent Doug Shipley has filed papers for Ward 3, and Micheline Robichaud has filed papers for Ward 6.

In March, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he would be running for re-election. However, according to the city’s candidate list, there have been no official filings yet for mayor. It is still early though, and nominations will be accepted until July 27.

The municipal election will be held Oct. 22.

More information regarding qualification details, applicable forms, and a full candidate list can be found on the City of Barrie website.