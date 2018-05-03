Section of Yonge St. in downtown Toronto closed due to water main break
A section of downtown Toronto has been shut down following a water main break.
The southbound lanes of Yonge Street between King and Wellington streets are closed due to flooding.
The water main break has also forced the closure of the Melinda Street exit at the King subway station.
City crews are on scene but there is no timeline when the repairs will be complete.
Meanwhile, motorists are being told to avoid the area.
