Canada
May 3, 2018 6:32 am

Flooding forces lengthy road closure in northern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

Provincial police have shut down a lengthy stretch of road in northern Ontario due to severe flooding.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

MATTAWA, Ont. – Provincial police have shut down a lengthy stretch of road in northern Ontario due to severe flooding.

The closure runs about 50 kilometres along Highway 533 in the Mattawa area between Highway 656 and Highway 63 north of North Bay.

Police say the water is “very deep in some areas” and drivers are urged to respect the barricades.

READ MORE: Evacuations under way in Kashechewan due to flooding risk

Further downstream, officials in Ottawa say they are closely monitoring water levels along the Ottawa River basin which are expected to rise over the next few days.

The city cautions that some low-lying areas could be flooded.

Flood information centres in four communities along the Ottawa River will be opened on Thursday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Flooding
Mattawa
Northern Ontario
northern Ontario flooding
OPP
Ottawa River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News