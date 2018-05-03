Global News
May 3, 2018 12:30 am
Updated: May 3, 2018 12:43 am

Those Old Radio Shows May 4 & 5

By Radio operator  Global News
Friday, May. 4

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Something for Nothing Ep. 96     Bulldog Drummond – Hijackers    
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Wife, Husband and Friend     N/A
Hour 3: Dragnet – The Big Ham     Amos & Andy – Kingfish has no Friends  
Hour 4: The Lone Ranger – Trouble at Fort Gardner     Have Gun Will Travel – The Colonel and the Lady  


Saturday, May. 5

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Death Plant Ep. 56     The Whistler – Borrowed By-Line 
Hour 2: Columbia Workshop – The Fall of the City     Barry Craig, Confidential Investigator – Ghosts don’t die in Bed  
Hour 3: Let George Do It – The Gilbert Dressler Case     Box 13 – One of these Four   
Hour 4: The Whistler – Whispered Verdict     Suspense – Summer Storm    
Hour 5: The Silent Men – Food & War     Wild Bill Hickok – Cry of a Killer
