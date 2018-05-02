World
May 2, 2018 9:30 pm
Updated: May 2, 2018 10:06 pm

Police standoff at Connecticut town ends in explosion: reports

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH: At least four people were injured after an explosion was reported in North Haven, Connecticut. A house fire was reported after the explosion.

Police in North Haven, Conn., were negotiating with a man inside a house before a large explosion rocked the neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

WTNH News 8 reported that at least four people were injured, including one SWAT officer, and were taken away by ambulance around 8:30 p.m.

News 8 reported that police were using a loudspeaker to communicate with a man inside a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue. WFSB News reported a man had barricaded himself in the house.

Pictures from social media show a large fire in the area.

Earlier in the day, North Haven police tweeted about road closures on Quinnipiac Avenue, where the explosion reportedly took place, but didn’t specify why roads were closed.

North Haven is about 50 kilometres south of Hartford.

