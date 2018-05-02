Police standoff at Connecticut town ends in explosion: reports

Police in North Haven, Conn., were negotiating with a man inside a house before a large explosion rocked the neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

WTNH News 8 reported that at least four people were injured, including one SWAT officer, and were taken away by ambulance around 8:30 p.m.

News 8 reported that police were using a loudspeaker to communicate with a man inside a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue. WFSB News reported a man had barricaded himself in the house.

Pictures from social media show a large fire in the area.

Chaotic scene in North Haven near MacArthur Rd. Ambulances raced to the scene and we’ve seen what appear to be several members of SWAT taken away in ambulances. We’re waiting for information. pic.twitter.com/c53r6q40O8 — Jamie Ratliff (@JamieRatliffNBC) May 3, 2018

Explosion then fire during North Haven stand-off. We’re on Quinnipiac Ave. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/iPt7FQSATV — Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) May 3, 2018

Earlier in the day, North Haven police tweeted about road closures on Quinnipiac Avenue, where the explosion reportedly took place, but didn’t specify why roads were closed.

Police activity and road closures Quinnipiac Ave near Orient Lane, please avoid area. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) May 2, 2018

North Haven is about 50 kilometres south of Hartford.

