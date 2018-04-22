Dramatic video captures moment of explosion at Chile hospital which left 3 dead

Dramatic video out of Chile reveals the moment of panic when an explosion from a suspected gas leak went off at a hospital on Saturday (April 21) morning, leaving at least three people dead and around 50 injured, according to officials.

The explosion happened at about 10.30am local time (1330 GMT) at the German Hospital in the city of Concepcion. The blast reportedly originated close to a Starbucks near the hospital. According to local media, two men and a Starbucks female employee were among the dead.

Staff and patients at the hospital were evacuated and sent to a nearby hospital facility whilst others were treated for the affects of the explosion at the parking lot of hospital.

Emergency crews arriving at the site of the explosion concentrated their efforts at the hospital’s cafeteria.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the explosion to determine its cause.