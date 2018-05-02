Changes to Granville Strip front and centre in Vancouver liquor reforms

Vancouver’s so-called Granville Strip could soon have a new look.

Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a suite of recommended reforms to its liquor bylaws Wednesday, one of which would see a ban on patios lifted for the popular entertainment district.

City staff are also recommending Vancouver scrap a proposed “Late Entry Program” that would have frozen entry to nightclubs at 2 a.m., after concerns it could hurt downtown businesses.

The requirement for establishments to display drink size and strength is also recommended.

Better late night transit could also be on the menu, with staff recommending the city push for improved service to the area, particularly regarding weekend SkyTrain hours.

However city staff are not recommending one eye-catching idea put forward by a working group spearheaded by downtown businesses and the city — at least for now.

That proposal, to install CCTV security cameras in the Granville Entertainment District (GED), attracted renewed public interest after Kalwinder Thind, a nightclub worker, was fatally stabbed while trying to break up a fight back in January.

However a memo from Deputy City Manager Paul Mochrie to council penned last week warned that by installing cameras, the city could run afoul of B.C.’s privacy legislation.

“Given the foregoing, as well as the unclear evidence of efficacy in the particular circumstances of the GED and cost implications, city staff do not recommend proceeding with the installation of CCTV in the GED at this time,” wrote Mochrie.

While they may not make an appearance soon, Non Partisan Association (NPA) councillor George Affleck said he’d still like to see the cameras installed.

“You know one of the issues I’ve been fighting hard for is to have CCTV on Granville,” he said.

“Until we get more transit down there we have a lot of problems late at night with people hanging around and not being able to get out. We have no Uber, we have very little transit,” he said.

Paul Stoilen, an operating partner with the Donnelly Group said he wants to see the city push harder for transportation offerings in the downtown core.

“I’ll bring up the word ‘Uber’ — everybody knows that situation right now,” he said.

“Lack of taxis, SkyTrain right now, I believe, shuts down at 1:30? Yet the bars are allowed to be open until 3 a.m., so we really want to push to have SkyTrain open, at least on Fridays and Saturdays until 3:30 a.m., to begin with,” he said.

Liquor in grocery stores

Also included in the package of proposed liquor reforms is the city’s roadmap to approve liquor sales in Vancouver grocery stores.

The city gave approval to the plan, which would operate according to the ‘store-within-a-store’ model — whereby liquor is physically separated from the grocery store and has its own cashier, last month.

Under the bylaw changes proposed Wednesday, stores would have to restrict liquor advertising from the view of minors.

The bylaw would also retain regulations about how close any two liquor stores can be from one another, and lays out design guidelines for grocery liquor stores.

New arts and culture liquor license

Under another change recommended to council on Wednesday, art galleries and other cultural hubs could soon be granted their own standing liquor licenses.

Such operations have traditionally had to apply for single-use special occasion licenses to serve alcohol in the past.

Under the proposed new licence, such businesses would be permitted to serve liquor during their regular opening hours, with a limit of 11 p.m.

The proposed recommendation would apply to “art dealers and galleries and from community associations with arts and culture as their core mandate,” with other arts and culture business potentially considered in the future.