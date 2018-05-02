Transportation Committee approves new Kanata LRT plan

Eleven kilometres and eight stations of light rail transit could be coming to Kanata after the city of Ottawa transit committee approved a $1.85 billion expansion to the city’s new LRT system Wednesday.

Slated for construction after 2031, the project will be implemented in phases, depending on funding from provincial and federal sources.

The system approved by the committee would run from Moodie Station alongside Highway 417 before turning north to Beaverbrook. It would then turn south, running parallel to Huntmar Drive before crossing the Queensway and terminating at Hazeldean Road. A multi-use pathway would also run parallel along the entire length of the planned extension.

“This plan is going to be a significant improvement for transit riders in Kanata,” said Coun. Keith Egli, chair of the transportation committee. “It’s also going to offer a more efficient option for motorists to get onto the Queensway.”

Also approved at the committee was the widening and realignment of Leitrim Road in the city’s south end.

According to the city, a portion of Leitrim Road will need to close to accommodate plans by the Ottawa International Airport Authority to add a new runway within the next 25 years. A new, four-lane Leitrim Road would be built farther south, with a bridge overpass crossing the Trillium Line.

Designed as a complete street, there would be sidewalks and cycling facilities or multi-use pathways all along the new road.

“This project is going to make travel more convenient, as well as offer other alternative modes of transportation for commuters in the area,” Egli said.

The $86 million project is not planned until after 2031 as well, but according to the planners, the corridor needs to be protected now to prevent development from encroaching the road, as well as to inform community design plans and land negotiations.

The annual report for parking was also presented to the committee. According to the report, operating expenses for parking decreased in 2017, while parking revenues increased. Several other highlights were given in the reports, including information on bike parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, as well as the completion of a new parking strategy for the Kitchissippi ward.

The items approved Wednesday will be brought to city council for final approval on May 9.