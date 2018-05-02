RCMP looking for tips after 2-day-old horse stolen in southern Alberta

Raymond RCMP members are turning to the public for assistance after a foal was reportedly stolen early Wednesday.

Police said someone went into the property and removed the foal from the corral “sometime in the early hours” of May 2.

READ MORE: Dogs who were in stolen truck reunite with Alberta family

There is concern for the horse because it is only two days old and is still nursing.

Police don’t believe the horse was taken by animal predators.

READ MORE: 6 horses stolen from central Alberta ranch found safe

Anyone with information is asked to call Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.