May 2, 2018 1:41 pm

Former high level Montreal politician, construction magnate acquitted of fraud

By The Canadian Press

Frank Zampino has been acquitted of fraud and breach of trust charges.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Charbonneau Commission
The former No. 2 at Montreal’s city hall, as well as several co-accused, have been acquitted of fraud and breach of trust charges.

Longtime municipal politician Frank Zampino, construction magnate Paolo Catania and four former executives at his company received the verdict Tuesday.

Judge Yvan Poulin, in his written ruling that took the entire morning to read, said the Crown fell far short of proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

They were accused in connection with the 2007 sale of city-owned land to build a housing project.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

