18-year-old Daniel Little missing from his Nanaimo home

Have you seen Daniel Little from Nanaimo?

Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 18-year-old Daniel Little.

He has not been seen or heard from since he left his family home after 10 p.m. on April 29.

Police say Little is considered a responsible young man with full-time employment and no known health or personal issues.

He has never gone missing before and police say his family and friends are extremely worried for his safety and well-being.

Little does not have a driver’s license and uses his bicycle or scooter for transportation, but police say both are still at his home in central Nanaimo.

His family has not been able to reach him on his phone but it has also not been activated for the past 24 hours.

Little is described as Caucasian, five feet, two inches tall, 140 pounds with short dark hair.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Daniel Little, call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

