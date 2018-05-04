Bob Layton: A two-edged sword

Looks like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is caught between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

The Ipsos Poll commissioned by Global found the prime minister was already “struggling” over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion issue, trying to walk the line between those for and against.

Now, a Senate committee wants him to put off legalizing marijuana until next year.

The reason: The Indigenous community, the recipient of many promises of respect, is now asking for respect in the marijuana matter.

They want to be consulted on cannabis. They want time to assess the danger to aboriginal youth already caught in a life and death situation between suicide and substance abuse.

And, they want to talk about marijuana money.

So, does the PM delay for a year?

What about the big promise for this Canada Day that has already been delayed?

What about all the companies already pouring big money into marijuana?

The prime minister is good at being a politician: He’s not answering right now, just saying, “Marijuana legalization is a process, not an event.”

Unlike the next election, which will be an event.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.