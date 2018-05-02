Slave Lake RCMP searching Athabasca River after youth fell in

Slave Lake RCMP are searching the Athabasca River after reports that a youth fell into the water Tuesday night.

At around 10:50 p.m., RCMP received a call that the youth fell off the Highway 2 bridge. “Extensive” efforts were made to find the youth Monday night, RCMP said.

Police, Slave Lake Search and Rescue and the fire department, as well as civilian search and rescue teams, are involved in the effort.

No details about the youth will be released until the family can be notified, police said on Wednesday.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the search area.

Police said more details would be released when they know more.