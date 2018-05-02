Canada
May 2, 2018 1:32 pm

Edinburgh Elementary School warns parents about silica-gel packets in snacks

Edinburgh Elementary School in Montreal West is warning parents about a particular snack some students have been bringing to school.

Principal Mauro Zampini said in a letter to parents on Wednesday that the GimMe Organic roasted seaweed snack includes a packet of silica gel, which is typically used to absorb moisture.

Some students have been mistaking the small white packet for sea salt, he said.

The school is asking parents to remove the silica-gel package before they send their children off to school with the snack.

