Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing due to cracked window

A Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing Wednesday morning because of a cracked window.

Flight 957 from Chicago was supposed to land at Newark, N.J., but diverted to Cleveland, Ohio.

The plane landed safely and none of the 76 passengers or crew members were injured, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. It’s unclear what caused the broken window.

In a statement provided to Global News, the airlines explained that “no emergency landing was requested,” and the aircraft maintained pressurization because each window has several layers.

“The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark,” the statement read.

Ryan Holley, whose mom was on the flight, shared a photo of the cracked window on Twitter, writing, "SouthwestAir has a serious problem with their fleet."

Ryan Holley, whose mom was on the flight, shared a photo of the cracked window on Twitter, writing, “SouthwestAir has a serious problem with their fleet.”

This latest incident comes just weeks after a woman died on a Southwest flight after dangling partially out of a broken window mid-flight.

Southwest executives have already been noting a lag in business since the April 17 incident that occurred due to an engine failure.

As news of the latest emergency landing broke Wednesday, several customers pressed the airline on Twitter, asking whether it takes passenger safety seriously.

The airline replied to the numerous tweets: "We maintain each and every aircraft in accordance with our FAA-approved maintenance program and our established programs and processes are designed to enable us to operate at the highest level of Safety."

The airline replied to the numerous tweets: “We maintain each and every aircraft in accordance with our FAA-approved maintenance program and our established programs and processes are designed to enable us to operate at the highest level of Safety.”

The FAA has ordered inspections of more jet engines like the one that blew apart on a Boeing 737 jet last month. The National Transportation Safety Board believes one of the blades snapped on the Southwest flight, hurling debris that broke a window.

Several other airlines are also inspecting their engines.

— With a file from Reuters, The Associated Press