April 17, 2018
Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday after an engine blew, causing a hole in the plane.

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport with what appears to be a damaged engine.

Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport.

Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren’t immediately returned.

Firefighters are on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn’t provide any details.

