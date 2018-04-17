Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport with what appears to be a damaged engine.

Passengers were seen walking off the plane on the tarmac at the airport.

Passengers on board posted on social media that the plane was en route from New York City to Dallas when something happened.

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration weren’t immediately returned.

Firefighters are on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn’t provide any details.