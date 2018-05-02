Stony Plain RCMP use spike belt to catch stolen truck suspects

Alberta RCMP chased and caught three people west of Edmonton using spike belts and service dogs after getting a report of a stolen vehicle.

Stony Plain RCMP said early Saturday morning, they received a complaint about a stolen vehicle. Officers found the stolen vehicle and what they describe as a getaway truck.

Police said they were able to get ahead of the two trucks and deploy spike belts.

Two people inside the getaway truck were arrested, while the only person inside the stolen vehicle fled the scene but was arrested with the help of RCMP Police Dog Services.

Matthew McKay, 32, is facing five charges, including possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and three counts of failing to comply.

Justice Crabbe, 19, has eight charges against him, including theft of a truck, possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified and five counts of failing to comply.

RCMP said the third person accused of being involved in the incident is a minor and has been charged with possession of stolen property.

McKay and Crabbe are scheduled to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court Wednesday.

The youth will appear in court at a later date.