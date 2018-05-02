Transport truck carrying candy crashes on Hwy. 401 near Cobourg
A A
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed early Wednesday morning after a transport truck carrying candy crashed just west of Cobourg.
Firefighters from Cobourg and Hamilton Township responded to Burnham Street around 1:20 a.m. where a truck had rolled onto its side blocking both lanes. Boxes of Jolly Rancher candy were spilled on the roadway.
They helped get the driver out of the cab. He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with minor injuries.
Westbound traffic was re-directed north of Cobourg.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.