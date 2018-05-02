Transport truck carrying candy crashes on Hwy. 401 near Cobourg

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed early Wednesday morning after a transport truck carrying candy crashed just west of Cobourg.

Firefighters from Cobourg and Hamilton Township responded to Burnham Street around 1:20 a.m. where a truck had rolled onto its side blocking both lanes. Boxes of Jolly Rancher candy were spilled on the roadway.

They helped get the driver out of the cab. He was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg with minor injuries.

All westbound lanes of Hwy 401 west of Cobourg (Burnham St) remain closed after a transport rollover that happened shortly after 1 am. Driver suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/xfoXPm4iMF — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) May 2, 2018

Westbound traffic was re-directed north of Cobourg.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.