Bill Kelly: Ontario voters face confusing choice

We’re five weeks away from the provincial election and many Ontario voters have no idea who to vote for on June 7.

A number of polls indicate the Progressive Conservatives have a significant lead, but there is a key point about those results.

Those numbers are from voters who said they have made up their mind about whom to support, but I’m hearing from more and more people who are more confused than committed at this point.

Last week’s auditor general’s report on the Liberal budget cast more doubt on the government’s fiscal capability.

But, if you’re skittish about big deficits, the NDP platform is cause for concern; lots of great promises there, but the price tag is sure to cause sticker shock.

Doug Ford‘s campaign so far has been long on political cliches and short on details.

He says he’ll lower hydro rates but doesn’t tell us how; he promises to cut government spending but won’t tell us what programs and services would be cut.

It’s no wonder that Ontario voters are confused.

Many voters seem to have grown tired of 15 years of Liberal government, and they may want change but, for many of them, the alternatives don’t seem to be any better.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on AM 900 CHML and a commentator for Global News