Convicted violent offender charged in fatal Edmonton stabbing

A man who was previously convicted of forcible confinement and uttering threats to cause death is once again behind bars, charged with murder.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said Jonathan Sidney Burd has been charged with second-degree murder in the January death of Jarvis Katz.

Related Edmonton police tape off homes after stabbing near Northlands

Katz died two days after he was found with a stab wound at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 80 Street on Jan. 15. His death was ruled the city’s second homicide of 2018.

Burd is the second person charged in Katz’s death. In early April, police arrested and charged Douglas Ronald Hecht with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.

READ MORE: Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in north Edmonton stabbing

Burd was released from the Bowden Institution in 2013 after serving a nine-year sentence for charges including three counts of forcible confinement, possession of a weapon and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or harm.

At the time of his release in 2013, the EPS said Burd was “considered by police to be a violent offender who poses a significant harm to the community to reoffend violently.”