Winnipeg Police looking for suspect in Point Douglas mugging incident

Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect.

Police said at around 9:30 a.m. on February 11th, a 12-year-old boy was robbed on his way from a store on Euclid Avenue.

Officers were told the suspect grabbed the boy from behind, then choked and punched him.

He threw the him on the ground before demanding money.

Major Crime Unit investigators are asking the public for their help in identifying a suspect in the robbery of a 12-year-old boy. Details: https://t.co/eJG8KqfLlX pic.twitter.com/qB848LildX — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 1, 2018

The suspect is described as a man in his 20’s, about 5’9″ tall with an average build and black hair. He was wearing green/blue gloves at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers or Winnipeg Police at 204-786-TIPS (8477).