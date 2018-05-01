Salmon Arm RCMP to start foot patrols downtown

Expect to see more police officers walking around Salmon Arm.

The local detachment announced it will be starting foot patrols in the city’s downtown.

The RCMP said officers will be enforcing the Safe Streets Act, which outlaws aggressive soliciting including panhandling, and “other laws as issues dictate our intervention.”

“We often only deal with the best of people on the worst days of their lives,” Staff-Sgt. Scott West said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity for people to meet with officers and for officers to interaction with people when there is not a crisis in the background.”

Even when officers are out on foot patrol, the RCMP said the public should continue the current procedure of calling the police with any concerns they would like an officer to attend to.