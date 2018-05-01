Greater Toronto Day 2018

May 16th is Greater Toronto Day!

Join in and help make the city a GREATER place to live by doing simple acts of kindness. Help someone carry their groceries to the car, buy the next person in line a coffee, or donate clothes you no longer wear – no deed is too small.

Then, share your good deed on social media with the hashtag #GreaterTorontoDay for a chance at winning a $1000 donation to a local GTA charity of your choice.

On May 16th, your good deed could be highlighted on Global News and Corus Radio. Watch, listen and follow Global News throughout the day for special Greater Toronto Day coverage.

Do good, feel good!

Here’s what we did last year:

Greater Toronto Day Pledges

Chief Meteorologist, Anthony Farnell

Anchor/Producer of Making a Difference, Susan Hay

Hosts of The Morning Show, Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie

Weather Reporter on The Morning Show, Liem Vu

Weekend Anchor of Global News at 6, Angie Seth

Host of ET Canada, Cheryl Hickey

Host of ET Canada, Rick Campanelli

Host of ET Canada, Sangita Patel

Weather Specialist, Mike Arsenault

Anchors of Global News at 5:30 & 6pm, Farah Nasser and Alan Carter

Radio Host of AM640, Kelly Cutrara

Co-Host of Derringer in the Morning, Q107, Jennifer Valentyne

Hosts of Edge Mornings, 102.1 The Edge, Melani Mariani & Adam Ricard

Co-Host of Derringer in the Morning, Q107, Ryan Parker

Actors of Private Eyes, Cindy Sampson and Jason Priestley

Host of The John Oakley Show, AM640, John Oakley

Hosts of The Morning Show, AM640, Matt Gurney & Supriya Dwivedi