Greater Toronto Day 2018
May 16th is Greater Toronto Day!
Join in and help make the city a GREATER place to live by doing simple acts of kindness. Help someone carry their groceries to the car, buy the next person in line a coffee, or donate clothes you no longer wear – no deed is too small.
Then, share your good deed on social media with the hashtag #GreaterTorontoDay for a chance at winning a $1000 donation to a local GTA charity of your choice.
On May 16th, your good deed could be highlighted on Global News and Corus Radio. Watch, listen and follow Global News throughout the day for special Greater Toronto Day coverage.
Do good, feel good!
Here’s what we did last year:
Greater Toronto Day Pledges
Chief Meteorologist, Anthony Farnell
Anchor/Producer of Making a Difference, Susan Hay
Hosts of The Morning Show, Jeff McArthur and Carolyn MacKenzie
Weather Reporter on The Morning Show, Liem Vu
Weekend Anchor of Global News at 6, Angie Seth
Host of ET Canada, Cheryl Hickey
Host of ET Canada, Rick Campanelli
Host of ET Canada, Sangita Patel
Weather Specialist, Mike Arsenault
Anchors of Global News at 5:30 & 6pm, Farah Nasser and Alan Carter
Radio Host of AM640, Kelly Cutrara
Co-Host of Derringer in the Morning, Q107, Jennifer Valentyne
Hosts of Edge Mornings, 102.1 The Edge, Melani Mariani & Adam Ricard
Co-Host of Derringer in the Morning, Q107, Ryan Parker
Actors of Private Eyes, Cindy Sampson and Jason Priestley
Host of The John Oakley Show, AM640, John Oakley
Hosts of The Morning Show, AM640, Matt Gurney & Supriya Dwivedi
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
