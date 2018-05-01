Colten Boushie’s family wants UN to investigate ‘systemic bias’ in Canada’s justice system

The family of Colten Boushie wants the United Nations to investigate what they are calling “racism and systemic bias in Canada’s justice system.”

The Boushie family will present a resolution at the Assembly of First Nation’s special chief’s assembly taking place in Gatineau, Que., which will call on the Canadian government to ensure the country is meeting the standards of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

They also want the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples to meet with the family and investigate the country’s justice system.

The special rapporteur conducts investigations and addresses alleged violations of the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Boushie, 22, was fatally shot in August 2016 on the farm of Gerald Stanley.

Stanley was found not guilty of second degree murder, prompting an outcry across the country including calls for more diversity in jury selection.

The Boushie family spoke at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues last month, calling for changes to the justice system.

The delegation included Boushie’s mother, Debbie Baptiste, his uncle Alvin Baptiste, Saskatchewan lawyer Eleanore Sunchild, the family’s lawyer Chris Murphy and former Red Pheasant First Nation chief Sheldon Wuttunee.

The group criticized the jury selection process, which resulted in no visibly Indigenous jurors, the Crown’s communication with the family and the RCMP investigation into Boushie’s death.

The Canadian government has proposed changes to the jury selection process, including the elimination of peremptory challenges.

-With files from Amanda Connolly