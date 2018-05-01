Canada
May 1, 2018 2:25 pm

Police searching for man last seen in downtown Saskatoon

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Stjepan Kerestes was last seen in downtown Saskatoon late Monday morning.

Supplied / Saskatoon Police Service
A A

Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Stjepan Kerestes, 75, was reported missing after last being seen Monday at 11:45 a.m. CT in the Spadina Crescent and 23rd Street East area.

His family and police are concerned as they said this is not normal behaviour for him.

READ MORE: Missing persons reports on the rise, tasking Saskatoon police

Kerestes is between five-foot four and six, heavy set with white balding hair and a white mustache, and walks with a cane.

He was last known to be wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black pullover cardigan and an older style black hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kerestes is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Man
Missing Persons
Saskatchewan Missing Man
Saskatchewan Missing Persons
Saskatoon Missing Man
Saskatoon Missing Persons
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Stjepan Kerestes

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News