Police searching for man last seen in downtown Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Stjepan Kerestes, 75, was reported missing after last being seen Monday at 11:45 a.m. CT in the Spadina Crescent and 23rd Street East area.

His family and police are concerned as they said this is not normal behaviour for him.

Kerestes is between five-foot four and six, heavy set with white balding hair and a white mustache, and walks with a cane.

He was last known to be wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black pullover cardigan and an older style black hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kerestes is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.