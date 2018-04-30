Saskatchewan launches Missing Persons Week with ‘We All Have a Role’ as theme

The Saskatchewan government has declared the week of April 29–May 5 to be Missing Persons Week. This year’s theme is, “We All Have a Role.”

“These seven days are an opportunity to raise awareness and focus on what needs to be done to help prevent people from going missing,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan. “The more information people have about what their options are when family and friends go missing, the more likely we are to find these individuals and reduce the number of missing people in the province.”

There are 126 long-term missing persons in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police website. The list includes men, women and children from all over the province.

“Most people can only imagine the heartbreak and anguish a family goes through when a loved one goes missing,” said Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell. “As a province, it’s important that we come together to support the families of missing people and work together to address issues and improve our ability to prevent, intervene, and provide support in missing persons cases.”

The Provincial Partnership Committee in Saskatchewan on Missing Persons collaborates on issues related to prevention, intervention and support for cases involving missing persons.

“This year’s theme is so appropriate,” said Marlo Pritchard, Weyburn Police Service Chief and president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police. “‘We All Have a Role’ in not only helping to support victims’ families and finding those already missing but to come together as a community to prevent other people from becoming a missing person in the future.”

The committee includes representatives from government, police, First Nations, Métis, and community-based organizations.