Hamilton police charge pair in connection with smash and grabs

Two people are facing a combined 59 charges, accused of using stolen vehicles to slam into private businesses and steal their ATMs.
Police say the rash of early morning break and enters had been happening since January in various communities, including Hamilton, Brantford, Halton Region and the Six Nations.
The locations have included Turtle Jacks and Spring Grill House, both on Upper James Street in Hamilton.
Investigators add that the suspects would set the stolen vehicles on fire, after using them as a sort of battering ram, before making off with cash from the pilfered machines.
Charged by Hamilton Police, as part of Project Shutdown, are a 23-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male accomplice.
Police add that the incidents have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to the affected businesses.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.