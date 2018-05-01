Crime
Hamilton police charge pair in connection with smash and grabs

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML
Hamilton Police have charged two people, a 23 year old woman and 16 year old male accomplish, in connection with a crime spree targetting local businesses.

Two people are facing a combined 59 charges, accused of using stolen vehicles to slam into private businesses and steal their ATMs.

Police say the rash of early morning break and enters had been happening since January in various communities, including Hamilton, Brantford, Halton Region and the Six Nations.

The locations have included Turtle Jacks and Spring Grill House, both on Upper James Street in Hamilton.

Investigators add that the suspects would set the stolen vehicles on fire, after using them as a sort of battering ram, before making off with cash from the pilfered machines.

Charged by Hamilton Police, as part of Project Shutdown, are a 23-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male accomplice.

Police add that the incidents have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to the affected businesses.

