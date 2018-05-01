Hamilton police charge pair in connection with smash and grabs

Two people are facing a combined 59 charges, accused of using stolen vehicles to slam into private businesses and steal their ATMs.

Two people are charged with multiple offences relating to break and enters targeting ATM's. #HamOnt https://t.co/mVZOtRbSFa pic.twitter.com/BEPTswt02l — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 1, 2018

Police say the rash of early morning break and enters had been happening since January in various communities, including Hamilton, Brantford, Halton Region and the Six Nations.

The locations have included Turtle Jacks and Spring Grill House, both on Upper James Street in Hamilton.

Investigators add that the suspects would set the stolen vehicles on fire, after using them as a sort of battering ram, before making off with cash from the pilfered machines.

Charged by Hamilton Police, as part of Project Shutdown, are a 23-year-old woman and a 16-year-old male accomplice.

Police add that the incidents have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to the affected businesses.