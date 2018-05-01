Seven ex-Bloc Québécois MPs considering forming new party

The seven MPs who quit the Bloc Québécois in late February over Martine Ouellet’s leadership say they are considering forming a new political party.

They held a news conference in Ottawa Tuesday to say they are cutting all ties to the Bloc.

Their decision comes two days after Ouellet accused the seven of spreading “fake news” about her.

Bloc members will vote on Ouellet’s leadership in early June as well as on whether the party should focus on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.

The seven former Bloc MPs have accused Ouellet of constantly zeroing in on independence instead of defending Quebec’s interests on the federal scene.

Ouellet has refused to resign despite criticism of her leadership style, which some have described as controlling and uncompromising.