March 26, 2018 12:03 pm

Embattled Bloc Québécois leader to face confidence vote in early June

By The Canadian Press

Martine Ouellet speaks to supporters in Montreal in a May 27, 2016, file photo. The Bloc Québécois leader will face a confidence vote over in early June after seven of 10 Bloc MPs resigned over her leadership. Monday, March 26, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Bloc Québécois members will be able to vote on Martine Ouellet’s leadership in early June.

Voting will take place by telephone or internet on June 1 and 2, with the results to be announced June 3.

The Bloc is hoping the vote will end a crisis within the party that accelerated late last month when seven of its 10 MPs resigned over Ouellet’s leadership.

Members will also vote on whether the Bloc should focus on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.

The rule of 50 per cent plus one will govern both votes.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

