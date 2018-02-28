Politics
February 28, 2018 11:01 am
Updated: February 28, 2018 11:11 am

Ouellet’s leadership style causes 7 Bloc Quebecois MPs to quit party

By The Canadian Press

Newly acclaimed Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet salutes supporters during a rally Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press
A A

Seven of the 10 Bloc Quebecois MPs are quitting the party over Martine Ouellet’s leadership style.

READ MORE: Martine Ouellet named new leader of the Bloc Quebecois

They made the announcement after a Bloc caucus meeting in Ottawa Wednesday morning.

The seven will sit as Independents.

The departures are a crushing blow to a party that formed the official Opposition under Lucien Bouchard in 1993.

READ MORE: Gilles Duceppe steps down as leader of the Bloc Quebecois

Gilles Duceppe then took over the reins of the party and led it in five consecutive elections in which it won at least half of the seats in Quebec.

More coming.

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bloc Quebecois
Bloc Quebecois MP
Canada
federal politics
Gilles Duceppe
Independent MP
Leadership
Lucien Bouchard
Martine Ouellet
Ottawa
Quebec
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News