Victoria Beach council to discuss former fire chief ahead of resignation vote

The Rural Municipality of Victoria Beach is expected to discuss the ongoing unrest at the fire hall at a council meeting in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

Former fire chief Brad Patzer was fired last month for his “ongoing refusal to communicate and cooperate with the RM,” according to a press release from the rural municipality.

The fire department has threatened to walk off the job if the issues don’t get resolved.

Firefighters are voting Wednesday on whether or not they will quit.

The resignation vote was delayed by a week after firefighters were requested to stay on the job during the dry, high risk conditions, according to deputy fire chief Wolf Kraft.

There have been several wildfires since the weekend, including one in Badger area, forcing RM of Piney, Man. to declare a state of emergency.

The City of Winnipeg has suspended burning permits and prohibited open-air fires until conditions improve.