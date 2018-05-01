Nurse accessed health information inappropriately: WRHA

A nurse accessed health information inappropriately while working at Grace Hospital, according to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA).

The breach was confirmed after an audit showed the nurse, who had access to the emergency department information system, used it outside the department.

More than 1,700 people were affected.

“Access to our emergency data information system is vital for nurses and staff working within the emergency department to ensure they have access to and can share information about the provision of care at any point in their shift,” said Lori Lamont, acting chief operating officer for the WRHA.

“The only time that information may be used outside of the emergency department, however, is for patient transfers – which did not occur in this instance.”

The WRHA says a concern was first raised about the nurse’s access to the information on March 12. The audit found that nobody was specifically targeted and no other hospital information systems were inappropriately accessed.

The nurse has indicated no information was kept or retained and there is no evidence of any printed reports.

The WRHA says all affected individuals will be contacted in the next few weeks.