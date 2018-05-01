Charges against Brian Carlisle, HIV-positive man, dropped after virus is ‘undetectable’

An HIV-positive man who faced 12 counts of aggravated assault for not disclosing his status has seen all charges stayed after it was determined that his viral load was undetectable, his risk of transmitting the virus nil.

Abbotsford man Brian Carlisle had been the subject of a warning by the Mission RCMP after he allegedly had unprotected sex without disclosing the virus.

Police said they found multiple alleged victims and that offences may have happened in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Mission and outside B.C.

On Monday, Carlisle told Global News he felt an “overwhelming sense of vindication” after the charges were stayed, and that he “knew I was innocent this whole time.”

“I’m very happy that I can not worry about going through any more court or bail or any of the restrictions that I was under for such serious, severe prosecution,” he said.

“I feel pretty happy that it’s finally over with.”

Carlisle said he has commenced proceedings with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal for “incorrectly broadcasting information about my health,” and that he hopes to clear media articles from the internet that were “published incorrectly.”

He said that he started taking HIV medication in 2004 and has been using it ever since.

He also said that his body has remained in an “undetectable viral load” the whole time, which means he can’t infect someone else.

“I’ve never been in a position to infect someone in any way whatsoever,” Carlisle said.