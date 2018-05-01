Eliminated: Hurricanes lose Game 6 as Broncos advance to WHL Championship

For the second straight season, the Lethbridge Hurricanes have come up two wins shy of advancing to the Western Hockey League Championship.

Facing elimination at home on Monday night, the Hurricanes lost 5-1 to Swift Current, as the Broncos won the best-of-seven Eastern Conference Final 4-2.

The Hurricanes came out flying in the first period outshooting the Broncos 20-2, but managed just one goal in the period, scored by Calen Addison at the 16:36 mark.

Momentum shifted early in the second period, when Swift Current found the scoresheet three times in less than two minutes, with goals from Matteo Gennaro, Aleksi Heponiemi and Beck Malenstyn to lead 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Former Hurricanes’ Captain Giorgio Estephan scored a power play goal early in the third to put his team up 4-1 and Malenstyn would score his second of the game on an empty net late in the game.

Broncos goalie Stuart Skinner proved to be the difference between the pipes, turning aside 33 of 34 shots. Hurricanes netminder Logan Flodell allowed four goals on 26 shots, including three in the first 15 shots he faced.

With the win, Swift Current advances to the WHL Final for the first time since 1993.

They will face the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Everett Silvertips and Tri City Americans, who were also playing game six Monday night with Everett leading 3-2 in the series.

