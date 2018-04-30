Minor flooding forces Laval to close portions of several streets

The Mille Îles river has made its way onto Riviera Street in Laval west, forcing authorities to close a portion of the street between 41st and 43rd Avenue.

There’s not a lot of water yet but it’s enough for the city of Laval to deploy a team from their civil security department.

About 25 people are out in the area talking to residents, answering their questions and monitoring water levels.

Several portions of streets in Laval’s sector of Fabreville have also been closed as a preventative measure.

So far, no homes have been affected and authorities say everything is under control.

The city has placed 14 sensors across the island to monitor water levels and say they are ready to deploy more teams in case they need to evacuate and distribute sandbags.

They’re not expecting it to get any worse but is asking residents to take measures: