Surrey RCMP continue to investigate suspicious package

Surrey RCMP are continuing to investigate a suspicious package that was found inside a vehicle in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard on Sunday.

Mounties arrested a male driver wanted on an outstanding warrant and conducted a search of a vehicle where they seized $5,000 in cash, suspected methamphetamine and located a small package.

Police believe the package may have been an improvised explosive device and notified the RCMP explosives unit.

The package was later destroyed. Samples of the package will be sent in to determine its contents.