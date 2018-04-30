Police looking for St. Norbert man missing since Sunday
Winnipeg police are asking for help in finding a man who went missing Sunday.
Michal Vancura, 54, was last seen the morning of April 29 in the St. Norbert area.
Vancura is described as 5’8″ tall with thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweats and runners.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Missing Persons at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
