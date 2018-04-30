Talk to the Experts Newstalk770
April 30, 2018 12:38 pm

Talk to the Experts: Saturday May 5th

By
A A

Strongroom

This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning. Learn how to maximize wealth and minimize tax.

For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com

MacMillan Estate Planning

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sherrie MacMillan of MacMillan Estate Planning will cover the complexities of estate planning.  Learn how to maximize wealth, and minimize tax.  For more information about their services, visit macmillanestate.com/ 

 
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News