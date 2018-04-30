Find My iPhone app assists Peterborough police in theft investigation

The “Find my iPhone” app helped Peterborough police track down a suspect in a stolen property investigation last week.

Police said on April 16, an iPod music player was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

However, on April 24, the victim began receiving photos on his iPhone. Police say the photos were taken on the iPod, since the devices are connected on iCloud and share services such as photos.

Police say the victim then used the “Find my iPhone” tracking application to determine an approximate location of his iPod. He contacted police and provided them with the information.

On April 28, police attended a residence and located a suspect and the iPod.

Micah David Drynan, 25, of Stewart Street, is charged with possession of stolen property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.