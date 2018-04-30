Nova Scotia announces new schools to be built in Halifax, Cape Breton

Nova Scotia’s Liberal government says it will build nine new schools, renovate four others and purchase two more P3 schools as part of a new five-year school capital plan.

The total cost is estimated at $300 million.

The plan includes a new elementary school for Springhill, two new schools in Cape Breton-Victoria, and three in Halifax.

The plan also includes the building of three new schools for the province’s Acadian school board, including a school on the Halifax peninsula.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says criteria under the plan includes enrolment pressures, facility conditions and available funding.

Churchill says the province has decided to purchase two public-private partnership schools in Sydney because predicted enrolment declines did not occur.

That means the government has now purchased all 39 of the province’s P3 schools at a total cost of around $228 million.