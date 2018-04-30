Emotional sign-off for Florida police officer after 30 years on job

A Florida police officer ended his last shift before retirement with an emotional sign-off.
Andre Jenkins, who served as an officer for more than 30 years, was filmed by his partner when he made his last call over the radio receiver. He takes several deep breaths before starting his speech.
“This will be my last transmission on the radio,” Jenkins said.
“I had plenty of good times, and a lot of good memories over my career and I appreciate it,” he added. “I’ll cherish them for the rest of my life. I wish you all well, and a safe tour of duty. This is 616 Officer Andre Leroy Jenkins Jr. ID 1000. 10-7.”
Other officers replied to him with congratulatory messages and well wishes.
The video, posted on the Sarasota Police Department’s Facebook page, has more than 290,000 views as of publication time. More than 4,700 people have also shared the video.
