23-year-old Barrie man arrested after several LCBO thefts

Barrie police have made an arrest in connection with several LCBO thefts in the city this month.

A 23-year-old Barrie man has been charged with four counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of breach of recognizance after he was arrested Sunday evening. He is also facing charges associated with several outstanding warrants.

Police say the incident began Sunday around 12:45 p.m., when the male suspect walked into the LCBO on Cundles Road in the north end of the city. He was seen concealing a bottle of vodka in his coat, before asking an employee if there was another bottle in stock. When there wasn’t, he left the store with the vodka still in his jacket.

However, the suspect was recognized, and someone in the store was able to provide police with his identity. Police were then able to connect him to other ongoing investigations regarding thefts from the same LCBO store.

Police report the arrest was made just after 5:00 p.m., when the suspect was spotted by an officer outside an address on Berczy Street. He was placed under arrest and taken to the Barrie Police Service for processing on the theft earlier in the day, and the outstanding warrants.

The man was held overnight and was scheduled to attend bail court Monday morning.