Vehicle rollover on Hwy 401 overpass near London

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover on an on ramp of Hwy. 401 Monday morning.

The westbound off ramp at Highbury Avenue was partially closed throughout the morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

980 CFPL LEXUS OF LONDON TRAFFIC: Emergency responders are on scene at a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 westbound at the Highbury Avenue exit. — 980 London Traffic (@London_Traffic) April 30, 2018

Police say they responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, and police expect the off ramp to fully reopen later Monday morning.