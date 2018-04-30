Canada
April 30, 2018

Vehicle rollover on Hwy 401 overpass near London

By Staff 980 CFPL

O.P.P. cruiser.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover on an on ramp of Hwy. 401 Monday morning.

The westbound off ramp at Highbury Avenue was partially closed throughout the morning as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police say they responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Monday.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, and police expect the off ramp to fully reopen later Monday morning.

Highbury Ave
Hwy 401
OPP
Traffic
vehicle rollover

