Vehicle rollover on Hwy 401 overpass near London
Emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover on an on ramp of Hwy. 401 Monday morning.
The westbound off ramp at Highbury Avenue was partially closed throughout the morning as crews worked to clear the scene.
Police say they responded to the scene around 6 a.m. Monday.
No injuries have been reported from the incident, and police expect the off ramp to fully reopen later Monday morning.
