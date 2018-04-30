Police seeking help identifying suspects after theft from Bradford BBQ restaurant

South Simcoe police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men in regards to a theft in Bradford April 25.

Police say two men are wanted in connection with a theft from Poleiro’s BBQ restaurant on Holland Street. According to surveillance footage, the two men entered the restaurant around 8 p.m. Wednesday and proceeded to ask the owner for a wire coat hanger, claiming they had locked their keys in the car.

READ MORE: Two Barrie men facing assault charges after roommates come to blows

When the restaurant owner went to the back of the eatery to retrieve a hanger, surveillance footage captured the suspect reaching over the counter to take money from the cash register.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, with a thin to medium build who was clean-shaven. According to police, he was wearing a black baseball hat with a small white logo, black jacket with thin white stripes at the elbows and baggy jeans at the time of the alleged theft.

The second man has been described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, heavy set, clean-shaven, with short, dark, unkempt hair. Police say he was wearing a green button-up shirt and black jacket with a red stripe on the upper part of both arms.

Police urge anyone who may recognize these men to contact the South Simcoe police or Crime Stoppers.